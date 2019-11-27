As counterfeit tickets are reported to police, Auburn Athletics reminds fans to be cautious going into the Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Athletics Ticket Office issued a reminder to fans to be careful when buying tickets for the big 2019 Iron Bowl game on Nov. 30.

Counterfeit season and single game tickets were reported to both the Auburn Police Department and Auburn’s Athletic Department during the Auburn vs Georgia game, officials said.

As a reminder, only certain vendors are authorized to sell tickets for the Iron Bowl game. Those vendors are:

The Auburn Ticket Office

The Alabama Ticket Office

ReplyBuy

Stub Hub

Buying tickets from other sources is done at the buyer’s risk, says Auburn Athletics.

While everyone is excited for the big game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it’s important to be cautious and look for certain details on the ticket.

A ticket’s bar code can be checked by officials from Stadium People at each gate. If your ticket is a fake, you’ll be escorted out of the stadium.

Auburn Athletics says there are certain educational points about counterfeit tickets:

Seat location fraud, where a ticket has a photoshopped print of a seat location. If you’re buying a paper ticket from someone, it may have a verified vendor’s logo on it, but fake seat information. If you’re buying tickets from someone, you can contact Auburn’s Ticket Office to verify the seat location before the game.

where a ticket has a photoshopped print of a seat location. If you’re buying a paper ticket from someone, it may have a verified vendor’s logo on it, but fake seat information. If you’re buying tickets from someone, you can contact Auburn’s Ticket Office to verify the seat location before the game. Be careful on social media, ticket holders should avoid putting pictures on social media with their tickets so that fraudsters can’t copy the barcode.

ticket holders should avoid putting pictures on social media with their tickets so that fraudsters can’t copy the barcode. ReplyBuy can be signed up for to get last-minute ticket information for Georgia and Alabama games. If tickets become available, fans can get a text message to offer up tickets. You can register online here or text AUBURN to 20123.

can be signed up for to get last-minute ticket information for Georgia and Alabama games. If tickets become available, fans can get a text message to offer up tickets. You can register online here or text AUBURN to 20123. Ticket Transferring is also possible. Ticket owners can contact Auburn or the other team’s ticket offices and resell their tickets online. This is only possible through StubHub for Auburn Football tickets.

is also possible. Ticket owners can contact Auburn or the other team’s ticket offices and resell their tickets online. This is only possible through for Auburn Football tickets. Before buying from individuals, it’s important to remember that anyone reselling a ticket needs a permit from the City of Auburn. If you can’t make a game and want to resell your ticket, you can get a permit from the city that will include a badge with photo identification. This is to help make sure the ticket is legitimate.

If you need more information about getting tickets for Auburn games or making sure a ticket you have is real, you can contact the Auburn Athletic Department for more information here.

If you think someone is selling fake tickets, be sure to let the nearest law enforcement official know by emailing gameday@auburn.edu or texting AUBURN followed by the complaint to 69050 or call 334-844-4750.