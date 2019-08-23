Athlete Of The Week: Colton Wombles

At first glance, Colton Wombles looks like an average 15-year old. When he steps on the baseball field, this 9th grader turns into a baseball phenom. One who has proven he’s good enough to make the USA 15-Under National Team.

“The honor for USA is a very amazing experience. Not many get to do it be in the top 20 players in the country. You go up there and you do your best, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Wombles.

As a member of the USA team, Colton will report to Houston, Texas on September 6th. Then he’ll travel to Mexico on September 11th to compete in the 15-Under Pan-Am Championship.

“I’ve just been working hard here at the County. It’s probably the best for me. Just all the hard work that Coach Rasmus puts us through. It gets all of us ready for the next level,” said Wombles.

Colton plans to work hard to make the national team because he doesn’t just want to make Russell County proud but he also wants to make his parents proud as well.

“My parents give me everything. I might be a spoiled brat but they mean the world to me,” said Wombles.