Athletes of the Week: Americus-Sumter Girls Basketball

The Americus-Sumter County High Lady Panthers basketball team stepped up their game during the recent State Playoffs holding off several good teams to win their second State Title in 4 years.

“Myself, the team and the community were ecstatic. It’s bee a great ride. We put in a lot work. A lot of man hours in the gym and for it to finally pay off has been great,” said Americus-Sumter head coach Sherri Harris.

Players like team leader Brianna Pope says the championship run is something they will never forget.



“Winning the championship was a great experience. I mean we work hard all season. Even with taking a couple losses we still regained from the losses and it never brought us down,” said Pope.

Meanwhile Coach Harris noted that over the last 5 years Region 1-AAAA has had a lock on the State Title

“We won it in 2016. Columbus High won it in 2017, and Carver girls won it last year. So now we’re back that’s four out of the last 5 that has come from this region. That tells you a lot of what’s going on in South Georgia,” said Harris.



Congratulations to the Americus-Sumter County Lady Panthers. The Georgia State AAAA Basketball Champions and our Cody Road Trophies and Jewelers PrepZone Athletes of the Week.





