Athletes Of The Week: Americus-Sumter Girls & Boys Basketball

The Americus-Sumter Girls and Boys basketball teams are in the middle of an undefeated season. The Lady Panthers are now 16-0 so far with a huge home win over rival Carver. Head Coach Sherri Harris has been urging her team to continue to work hard because the season is far from over.

“I hardly ever talk about our record. Mainly because we’re not playing for our record. We’re just trying to win the next game. One of our team goals is always try to win our last game. If we can win our last game of the season we usually turn out pretty good,” said Head Coach Harris.

It sounds like coach talk but the players are on the same page as Coach Harris.

“We all know our roles. We just play together and we play hard basically staying in shape. We just take it one game at a time. Everybody hopes to win a ring,” said senior point guard Trinity Jones.





That second game against Carver is set for this Saturday. The Americus-Sumter Boys team is also red hot this season with a 17-0 overall record. Head coach Johnny Genwright preaches humility to his team in the middle of this winning streak.

“My guys are playing very hard. The main focus is to stay focused and be humble. That’s the saying I’ve been telling my guys this whole season. I don’t want the record to mess with anything and just look to winning the region so we can host the Region Tournament,” said Head Coach Genwright.

Congratulations to boy the Americus-Sumter Girls and Boys Basketball team our Cody Road Trophies and Jewelers Prepzone Athletes of the Week.