Athletes of the Week: Area athletes bring home High Jump state titles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our series of recognizing our area track and field champions continues with this week’s Athletes of the Week award. Both GHSA Class 4A High Jump state champions call Columbus home. Kendrick’s Gabrielle Williams won the Girls competition with a height of 5’3″. Jordan’s Anthony Miles took home the Boys title with a winning jump of 6’4″. And both of their coaches say that their hard work paid off this season.

She is a hard worker. She came on board this year, I asked her to run track, and she did. She became the number one 100 meter runner, the number one high jumper, long jumper and triple jumper just based off of her hard work. Carla McKinney, Kendrick Track and Field Coach

Coming off of last year being COVID, we didn’t actually have a season much last year. This year he became our regional champ, our sectional champ and our state champ so we’re real proud of everything that he’s done and accomplished this year. Russell Scott, Jordan Track and Field Coach

Congratulations to both Gabrielle and Anthony on their state championships and for being named Athletes of the Week.