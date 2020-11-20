Athletes of the Week: Auburn Girls & Boys Cross Country Teams

Well the Auburn High Girls and Boys Cross Country teams did very well in the most recent Alabama State Competition. Let’s start with the boys where head coach Anthony Benetiz saw a lot of positives in his boys team effort which garnered a 2nd Place finish in the Alabama High School 7A Event.

“I’m extremely proud of these young men. It’s like I told them this is the best 2nd place finish I’ve ever expeienced, given all we went through during the season especially with COVID. but when it mattered these guys came through and performed just amazing,” said Coach Benetiz.

“There were times when we ran 60-70 miles a week. Come to practice every day just running these hard, hard workouts. We’ve done a lot. We’ve experienced a lot but it was together and that’s why it was so easy to get it done,” said senior Steward Brown.

“I’m really proud of all the work that I put in. You know I’ve been running with some of these guys for the past 6 years. I’m really proud of what they’ve done this season,” said senior Mark Foster.

Now the Auburn High Girls Team also did extremely well. In fact they brought home the Alabama Class 7A State Championship.

“It was a combination of a long season of hard work. Of just keeping that positive attitude and thinking ahead to that big picture goal of making it to State and competing well there,” said Auburn Girls Head Coach Olivia Tofani.

“We just peformend like we knew we could,” said senior Elizabeth Nist.

“I definitely trained harder than I ever had this year. I was much more dedicated than I’ve ever been,” said junior Sangie Lincoln Velez 1st Place Super-Individualist Medalist.

“We’ve been training for the past 7 months. When you win State it’s all worth it,” said sophomore Liviy Tole.

