Athletes of the Week: Auburn High Baseball

Auburn, AL. (WRBL) – The Auburn High Tigers Baseball team scratched and clawed its way to the 2021 AHSAA 7A State Title. The Tigers did it by beating the Hoover High Buccaneers 9-2, and 8-2 in the clincher led by the Tigers.

“It’s such a great day for Auburn High School. We’ve had such great support from our administration, and student body, and assistant coaches to have the players come out and finish the game they did was so exciting,” said Head Coach Matt Cimo.

This is the 5th AHSAA State Championship for the Auburn High baseball team, and it appears this program won’t be on the decline soon. The Tigers are not rest on their laurels in fact they hosted a camp with almost 200 future stars.

“All my players help with the camps and they help push kids. They help push each other and it’s just a great place to be,” said Coach Cimo.

The Tigers know that the place to the Class 7A Championship was not an easy one. That means they will get back to work with summer workouts in preparation for another championship run.

“You can never be content and you always got to keep pushing. That’s what we always tell the kids. You just got to keep going and going.” Matt Cimo – Auburn High Baseball Head Coach

Coach Cimo also wanted to thank the parents, booster club and the student body for their incredible support throughout the season.

