Athletes of the Week: Auburn High Baseball

The Auburn High Tigers baseball team is playing championship style baseball right now. After posting four straight shut-outs in route to a 16-1 overall season record. Tigers veteran Matt Cimo says this year’s team, especially with the upperclassmen, have performed extremely well.



“We have 12 seniors on the team. So the leadership in our seniors and our pitching have been very dominant. We’re playing pretty good defense and that’s been the key so far in our success,” said Head Coach Matt Cimo.



Despite all their success so far this season the head Tiger believes there’s still room for improvement.

“We have to start doing the little things more. We have to be more consistent doing other things just come together as a team. We have great leadership but we just need more cohesion as far as getting to where we have to get to,” said Coach Cimo.



Coach Cimo says besides having 12 seniors on the team. The other thing that has made this team so successful has been its leadership. They’ll need that leadership as they prepare to go through the toughest part of their schedule.



“We have the toughest part of our schedule coming up. We play Central and Smiths Station. We have to get ahead them and we’ll be in the Playoffs and that’s always a war. Our area does really well in the playoffs. So whoever can come out of our area we have a good chance to move on,” said Coach Cimo.



Win, lose or draw Cimo says it’s been a joy to coach this group.



“Oh there’s a lot of energy. A lot of fun. They love to work and they’re really good kids,” said Cimo.

Congratulations to the Auburn High Tigers baseball team the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week