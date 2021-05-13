Athletes of the Week Auburn High Boys Lacrosse

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn Boys Lacrosse team was a dominant force this season en route to a perfect regular season posting a 13-1 overall record. Along the way, the Tigers beat teams from Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Mountain Brook and Huntsville.

“We’re extremely proud this season. We were in first place in the state all season long. The leadership on the team has really come together and matched the culture on the team, the work ethic, and just the excitement of the team of guys coming together and just playing for a common goal,” said Head Coach Ben Hunt.



The Auburn team captains were like coaches on the field and helped keep the team together when the going got tough.

“It was a phenomenal season we fought to the very end. We really wanted it a different way but it was just a great season,” said Joey McGinty.

“Every game we played we went in with a great mentality. It’s been a ton of fun just bonding with every guy, freshmen all the way up to seniors. I’ve been playing with these guys and all the other seniors for 12 years now, and so it’s been a good finale,” said Gabe Forthofer.

In the end the Auburn Tigers fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a State Championship. However they were so happy that their play brough more fans to this sport.



“We made a family out there, a really tight knit group especially the seniors. We really raised awareness in Auburn for the sport. We had bigger crowds than we’ve ever seen and it was an awesome season,” said Harrison Waid.

“We started this journey ten years ago, and we were 1-10. Ending at 12-0 regular season is a huge accomplishment for myself and the coaching staff and the program itself,” said Coach Hunt.



Congratulations to our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Auburn High Boys Lacrosse Team.



