Athletes of the Week: Auburn High Girls Cross Country

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn High Girls Cross County program is in a class of its own. Recently, the girls won its 5th straight AHSAA Class 7A Cross County title with 68 points.



“Our top 5 girls, who all placed at State at scored points, all had PR’s. So it’s cool to see these girls really accomplish on an individual level. But also continue this legacy of being State Champions,” said Auburn Cross Country coach Olivia Tofani.



Auburn High’s top 20 finishers included a 5th place finish by 8th Rylee Plexico, and a 6th place finish by junior Liviy Tole, and an 11th place finish by sophomore Eva McGowan and an 18th place by senior Emmy Hadley.

The Auburn High boys team also had a strong showing. The Tigers finished 6th in the State meet. Meanwhile, Coach Tofani is already looking forward to next season wondering if her girls can continue their winning streak going.



“This was kind of the year of being tested. You know it being a little scary going into the State Meet and not having necessarily the same security we’ve had in past years. So, I think getting over this hump was huge. Just the confidence that they collectively as a team is going to continue. Most of our girls on the state team will be returning next year. I’m really excited thinking through the next year and even some years after that. We have a lot of young talented runners. So, I think absolutely this legacy will continue in the years to come,” said Tofani.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL Sports Athletes of the Week the Auburn High Girls Cross Country team!