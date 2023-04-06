Auburn, Al (WRBL) – The Auburn High Lady Tigers softball team is on a roll so far this season. This season Auburn High is closing in on 20 wins in the regular season.



“It’s so great. Last year we didn’t have the best time or the best winning records. So this year to come out and get a couple wins under our belt to be ready for Area that’s awesome,” said senior pitcher and infielder Allie Roberts.



It’s been a complete turnaround from last year when this team just won 10 games in the regular season, and didn’t win a single game in their Area. The team says the key to their success is chemistry and unselfishness.



“It’s amazing. We’ve evolved so much and just seeing us progress and just the team chemistry is a lot better and I think that has helped a lot,” said senior infielder Ivey Davis.



“Right now we have a roster of 20 kids that are willing to play whatever role or whatever situation they have. That part has been a lot different from teams in the past. We’ve had teams feel like they had to be the best player. Or they had to be the one that got all the notoriety or got all the attention and right now we don’t have that. We just have a lot of unselfish players,” said head coach Matt Hendricks.



As the season rolls on the expectations for this team will get higher and higher. Head Coach Hendricks doesn’t want his team to focus on lofty goals, but to stay locked in on what they can control. That perspective is based on the advice of a legendary college basketball coach.



“John Wooden said it best, he never scouted an opponent. He said if you do what you do well enough you’re hard to get beat. I kind of do same thing with them. If our pitchers do what they’re capable of. If they try to be who they are. Defensively if we make the routine system. Offensively we execute in situations. We’ll be tough to beat,” said coach Hendricks.



