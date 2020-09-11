Athletes of the Week: Auburn Tigers Football

The Auburn High Tigers are proving to be one of the stronger football teams in the state of Alabama with an impressive 3-0 record. Those wins include a stunning victory over rival Opelika. The Tigers latest win, 22-0 shutout of the Prattville Lions.

“I thought it was a good region win. I thought our defense played well. I was really pleased at how we played on the defensive end. Our kicking game gave our offense a chance to score enough points to win the game,” said Auburn High Football Head Coach Adam Winegarden.

Meanwhile Coach Winegarden says the team expected to be undefeated at this point in the season.

“Well I think most of all we were excited to play football in general. Our kids expect to win. We’ve won a lot of games here at Auburn so they expect to be successful, and they compete to win. With no college football we’re the only game in town. It brings a spirit to the community and we want to keep it going,” said Coach Winegarden.

Now this Friday night the Tigers will leave the friendly atmosphere of Duck Samford Stadium and travel to Dothan to face the Dothan Wolves.

“Dothan will be our first region game on the road. Our first road game. We’ve three home games in a row. It’s going to be a new challenge to us, change venues and they’re a very talented team. They’re very athletic on the offensive side and the defensive side. They’re really well coached by Smitty Grider. It’s going to be a tough challenge,” said Coach Winegarden.

You can watch highlights of the Auburn vs Dothan game this Friday night on the WRBL PrepZone which airs on Friday night at 11:15 pm Eastern.