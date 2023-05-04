Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Calvary Christian softball team knew they had a target on their backs this season. Despite that extra pressure the Lady Knights successfully defended their crown and won their second straight GAPPS State Championship. Calvary swept Peachtree Academy in two games in Columbus, and when the final out was made euphoria took over the team.



“Honestly, what was going through my head was we finally did it. We went back-to-back and it was amazing to win with an amazing group of girls. To win with people that we’re with every day. I was sad it was really bitter sweet because it was my last game,” said senior outfielder Reese Ellison.



The upperclassmen on the team also realized just how far the softball program has come.



“I was pretty emotional because I’ve seen all the phases of Calvary softball. All the different coaches, all the different players, all the girls that have come through here and have gone to other places. And just really seen the escalation up to this point,” said senior short stop and center fielder Alexa McCoy.



The Calvary Christian softball program has seen it’s fair share of hard times. Before head coach Carson Loyd took over three years ago, softball was an after thought on campus. Now with a pair of GAPPS State Championships in the past three years, the softball team and female sports in general are on the rise at Calvary.



“You know we’re showing that you can take pride on something here on campus. And get more production out of females just like you can with males in their sport. We’re seeing success at our level and we’re going to continue to have successful seasons,” said head coach Loyd.



Players have said that where Calvary softball is now as two-time State Champions to where they were just a few years ago is a world of difference.



“I played varsity in seventh grade and I will just say that this team is 10 times better than our varsity team was full of middle schoolers. I mean we still have some but they make us better and not worse,” said McCoy.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the now back-to-back GAPPS State Champions the Calvary Christian Softball team.