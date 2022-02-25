Glenwood School, Al. (WRBL) – It took a veteran coach and a group of talented players, but that was all the Glenwood Lady Gators basketball team needed to bring home the program’s 9th AISA State Championship. Glenwood head coach Dusty Perdue provided the leadership and says the quest was not always easy.



“We hit some highs during the season. We hit some lows and we got kicked in the teeth right before the State Tournament. Which I thought was a good thing for us. We just rolled through the State Tournament and played really, really well. Winning back to back is never easy. Winning one is never easy. But winning back to back I couldn’t be prouder of our program,” said Perdue.



The back-to-back titles were a fitting way for most of these girls, especially the Seniors, to end the season.

“I felt like we had a shot the whole season honestly. We were on a 14-0 run in the beginning of the season, 14 wins. It was great,” said Jasmyn Burts.

“It just felt totally different then anything that’s ever felt before. Because we’re a really young team. And I just wanted to do it for Jazz, it just felt really good,” said Anna Grace Griggs.

“I want to try and win next year. But it’s not all about winning a State Championship. It’s about getting along with new people and learning new things in basketball,” said Takayla Davis.



Coach Perdue understands there will be a time for celebrating right now, though he is already preparing for next season.

“We’ll soak it in for about a month, month and a half and then it’s time to get back in the weight room. Time to get back in the gym and just keep this train rolling,” said Perdue.



Congratulations our newest WRBL Athletes of the Week the AISA back-to-back State Champions, the Glenwood Lady Gators basketball team.