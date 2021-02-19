Athletes of the Week: Beulah Girls Basketball

The Beulah Lady Bobcats posted an 8-8 overall record this season and won their area title with an impressive 4-1 record. Head Coach Sabrina Milligan says this year’s team accomplished a lot of goals.

One of our goals was to win the area, host the sub-regional game. Last year we actually hosted the area but we ended up getting runner-up so we took it a step further, we won area this year. Sub-regional game was here and next year we’re hoping to even make a step up from that, you know, win the area, host the sub-regional game, and win the sub-regional game so we can make it to regionals. It was actually the first time in school history so I’m extremely proud of the young ladies about that. Beulah Girls Basketball Head Coach Sabrina Milligan

And this year’s team went through the season determined to improve on last season’s record.

We’re very proud of the season because we worked together more as a team and accomplishing goals this school hasn’t made yet like winning the area and hosting the first sub-regional game here, and I’m very proud of this team for sticking together. Katie Morris, Beulah Junior Forward

One of the highlights I had this season was definitely beating Reeltown at the area tournament, I was so proud of how we did, we played like a team, like how I know we can play like. Grace Portis, Beulah Junior Forward

I’m proud of our team coming together and working hard and all the dedication we put into the sport like we never gave up. Brandy Phillips, Beulah Sophomore Guard

Now what Coach Milligan is most proud of is the special bond these players have formed over the season.