Athletes of the Week: Brookstone Baseball

The Brookstone Cougars baseball team has passed some tough tests so far this season. The latest, a big 10-8 win over 5A Harris County. Cougars coach Vince Massey talks about this year’s group.



“They support each other. They pull for each other. They always pick each other up in situations and that goes, that’s the one that we can attribute to the success of the team,” said Coach Massey.



The Cougars are so close they’ve actually come up with t-shirts symbolizing brotherhood baseball.

“They understand there are going to be ups and downs. There are going to be peaks and valleys. But when you got a teammate helping you through a tough situation. It always seems a bit easier to get through it,” said Coach Massey.



The Cougars have a already wrapped up the Region Title so they will dive head first into the GHSA Playoffs. Coach Massey says Brookstone’s success will all come down to pitching.

“You know every team is going to have pitchers good enough to beat you. I think where we can benefit is through a three game series. I think our pitching is pretty deep. If we can just look at it that way. Hey they may get us once but we have two more opportunities. I think that will carry us a long way,” said Coach Massey.

Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Brookstone Cougars Baseball team.