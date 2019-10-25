Athletes Of The Week: Brookstone Cougars



The Brookstone Cougars are coming back down to Earth following their big upset win over the Manchester High Blue Devils. The Cougars did it by maintaining their poise in the come from behind victory.

“Getting down like we did and coming back. We gave up some big plays but we never dropped our head and just kept fighting,” said head coach Blair Harrison.

Players like Cougar senior Hap Perkins says they Cougars came out on top thanks to a total team effort.

“Against Manchester we just played a full game. Just being able to finish the game and get that win was a great feeling,” said Perkins.



It all came down to one play towards the end of the game. Down 2 points Brookstone called on Wes Paul to kick the go ahead field goal, and Paul delivered!



“Of course I was kind of nervous, but you’ve just got to do it and get it done for the team,” said Paul.



The big win over Manchester put this team in the thick of things as far as the region race is concerned. It also strengthened their hopes for ap possible playoff berth.

“One of our big goals to win our side of the region and right now if we can win this Friday we’ll have a share of 1st place which is definitely exciting for us. We’re proud of what we’ve done,” said Coach Harrison.





