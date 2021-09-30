Athletes of the Week: Brookstone Football

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – There was no doubt the Brookstone Cougars were on a mission last Friday night in their battle against the Whitefield Wolfpack. The Cougars found themselves down late in the game, but never gave up hope.



“It was a good win for us and our program and it validated all the hard work that’s been going on for the last year since last time we played them. Last year, we were a little bit short and this year we were a little bit ahead of them, so it was a good night for the Cougars,” said head coach Blair Harrison.



This last week’s win was also a little bit of revenge for the Cougars.



“They beat us on the last second drive, kind of like we beat them this year. Two good programs doing good things but this year we got them,” said Harrison.



Now the winning play was the old hook and ladder. A play perfectly executed by two players who said they practiced it, but thought they’d never use it.



“We ran it a few times in practice, and I thought it was be a good play to run,” said senior defensive back and running back Jack Schondelmayer.



“Right when he called it, I was like that is the perfect play for this situation! But I was also like ‘Oh my gosh!’ we’ve got to actually execute this play,” said junior cornerback and wide receiver Walter Blanchard.

Despite some challenges this season the Cougars have been able to overcome them.



“We’ve had a lot of distractions early on this year. Of course I’m sure everybody has. We’re not really clicking yet on all cylinders, but I think that we’re getting close and I’m looking forward to a strong finish,” said Harrsion.



The rest of Brookstone’s scheduled doesn’t get any easier this Friday night.



“We play Landmark Christian, another well-coached team, good team out of Atlanta. Our schedule is not getting any easier,” said Harrsion.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL Athletes of the Week the Brookstone Cougars football team!