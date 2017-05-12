Athletes of the Week: Brookstone Lady Cougars Tennis

Brookstone’s win in the No. 2 doubles match featuring Pitts and Polomis clinched the Lady Cougars’ match victory over Wesleyan in the GHSA Class A-Private state championship match. The Lady Cougars’ 3-0 win gave the program its 12th state title under head coach Mary Lynne Cumiskey. The team faced great adversity without their coach for most of the season, but their terrific seniors made up for the loss in leadership. Their perseverance to become champions is why WRBL News 3 is honored to call them our Athletes of the Week!

