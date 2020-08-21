Athletes of the Week: Brookstone Softball

The Brookstone Cougars varsity softball team hasn’t really had a close game this season in route to a perfect 6-0 record. This year’s team is comprised of mostly underclassmen to include a sprinkling of Juniors and just one Senior.

“Last year we didn’t do such a good job but this year we really hit it off. A ton of new freshman came in and stepped up to the plate and are showing out. A ton of new leadership coming in, it’s just been great,” said senior pitcher Cyndee Harrison.

Every around the country has to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic but the Cougars have found their footing to kick off the season on the right foot.

“We’ve had some obstacles with COVID of course, and we’ve managed to get around that and hit the ground running,” said junior infielder Kelsey Long.

“We just kind of gelled together and we love each other more than the game,” said junior center fielder Liza Hollingsworth.

“We started off undefeated which hasn’t happened at Brookstone in a long time. We had all the hoops to jump through to play this season and to be undefeated is amazing,” said junior pitcher and third baseman Molly Gayles.

The Brookstone coaches believe the secret to the team’s success this year is they have played together as a family. They’ve played like a real team and their record shows it.

“This group is just so close. They don’t just go to the softball games together. You’ll see them at football games together. You’ll see them at basketball games together. I mean any kind of school activity they are together,” said Head Coach Greg Mathis.

