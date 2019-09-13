Athletes Of The Week: Callaway Cavaliers

The Callaway Cavaliers are braving the hot Georgia weather to get better. Even after last week’s 56-10 win over the LaGrange Grangers.

“I felt like they were really committed to our practice, and working to get it paid off,” said Callaway Head Coach Pete Wiggins.





The Cavaliers can’t afford to be complacent after the win over the Grangers. Head Coach Wiggins demands that his team continues to give 100% in practice.



“We have to continue what we’re doing what we do. Get better each week and strive to be the best we can be as we go through the season week-by-week. Going through the region and getting to the playoffs,” said Coach Wiggins.



The Cavaliers have a big time matchup against the explosive Troup County Tigers in two weeks. That’s a big time matchup fans are looking forward to but Coach Wiggins has told his team to stay focused with their game this week against Cross Keys



“We’re one day at a time. The kids know that. Right now, we’re working on this week’s opponent. I think the kids have done a good job of that. We just got to go out there and perform on Friday Night. Just like always,” said Coach Wiggins.

Congratulations to the Cody Road Trophies and Jewelers PrepZone Athletes Of The Week The Callaway Cavaliers.



