Athletes of the Week: Callaway Cavaliers

Hogansville, Ga (WRBL) – The Callaway Cavaliers football team had the difficult task of maintaining their championship posture after winning the Class AA State Title last season. Their formula is hard work, good coaching and dedication. Add to that, Head Coach Pete Wiggins says he believes playing that will make his team better.



“Really proud of our team. I’m proud of the character of our football team. We’ve played really good opponents in Opelika and Troup County. Two team that have a lot of really good players, I think they’re well coached, a lot of tradition. I’m really proud of our guys to go in a big atmosphere, big challenge to get those wins, and to get better each week preparing us for the region,” said Wiggins.



On this day, rain forced the team to practice inside. Typically, that would mean an easy day but not here at Callaway. If you take a close look at the Cavaliers’ schedule you’ll see some very tough opponents. Already this season the Cavs have beaten Opelika and Troup County. Their third game of the season is against the Hardaway Hawks from Columbus.



“Hardaway’s got a very good football team they’ve got explosive players on both sides of the ball, offense and defense. They’re very physical, it should be a very tough match-up for us,” said Wiggins.



Congratulations to the Callaway Cavaliers football team, WRBL’s Athletes of the Week.