Athletes of the Week: Callaway Cavaliers Football

Normally high school football teams get a break during the holidays. But not the Callaway High cavaliers football team which has boarded buses all week long for the short trip to an off campus site as they prepare for their big State Championship showdown against Fitzgerald. The Cavs are prepped and ready to go thanks in part to outstanding senior leadership.

“It’s a very special senior class. What a great group of guys that I feel like not only their play on the field but their leadership has grown stronger each week. As we progress throughout the season,” said Head Coach Pete Wiggins.

While Head Coach Wiggins says he had no doubt this team would be special. “I knew they would special from the start. They’re high character, great work ethic. They played significant roles on a lot of good football teams from the past,” said Wiggins.



Now these two teams are not strangers to one another. In fact, the Cavs and the Purple Hurricanes played last year with the Cavs winning 50-31. Coach Wiggins is hoping for that same outcome. However he is hoping his team plays a little big better defense.



“Fitzgerald has a great football team going 14-0. You don’t get to that point unless you’re very talented, well coached. It’s two really good football teams going at it in the State Championship game. It’s what it’s supposed to be,” said Coach Wiggins.



The Class 2A Football State Championship game will kickoff at Noon Eastern on December 29th at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

