Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For the past your years, the Calvary Christian baseball team has finished as State Champions. The final win of the season is always memorable, but what is also important is the journey to the mountain top. This season the Knights are riding a 5-game winning streak, and they’ve defeated some stiff competition along the way. The Knights won games against the AISA State Runner Up the Glenwood Gators, the Pacelli Vikings and GHSA Class 3A Upson Lee. For the players, they believe they’re gelling at the right time.



“Well honestly we’re just going game by game. We’re not trying to think about a winning streak. We’re just trying to play every game as it is. Just win one game at a time,” said senior pitcher and outfielder Brock Tumlin.



“I feel like we’ve all been playing together. You know if pitching is working one game then we hit enough to be able to beat the team. Usually when pitching is going then they got to pitch on the mound and we just have to beat their pitcher,” said junior short stop and pitcher Bailey Thorne.



The schedule for the Knights doesn’t get any easier from here. Their future opponents include Class A contender Schley County, and then they head to IMG Acadmey to square off against teams from Miami and Washington DC. Going through a gauntlet of a schedule like this isn’t intimidating for the Knights, it’s just a normal schedule. Calvary Christian head coach Steve Smith believes these challenges will get his team ready for the high pressure situations they’ll face in the GAPPS Playoffs.



“You want to put them in situations to be tested throughout the year, so this way when you get to the end of the year and you know that they can come through those situations,” said Smith.

One of the biggest accomplishments of the season for the Knights was when they kept up with the Class 5A Northside Patriots. Their match up ended up in a 1-1 tie.



“The teams we’re playing now they’re a lot better than the teams we’re going to play later on in the year. I mean playing Northside, they’re one of the biggest schools in the area, that was big tying them,” said Tumlin.



The spotlight has only gotten bigger and bigger for the Knights as they continue to build on their dynasty. Head coach Smith says that despite their past success, the 2023 Calvary Christian team has to walk their own path and earn their own success.



“You don’t get to pull your 27 wins or 30 wins from the previous year. They don’t carry over. The make up of this team is very different our team from last year, and even our team in 2021,” said Smith.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Calvary Christian baseball team .