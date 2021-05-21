Athletes Of The Week: Calvary Christian Baseball

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – It’s not often that a team wins three baseball titles in four years, but the Calvary Christian Knights have just done that. In fact, if not for the COVID-19 Pandemic the program would have won three straight championships. The team, led by head coach Steve Smith, beat Lafayette Christian 8-4 and 4-2 to win this year’s title.

“Winning one championship is a big deal, having the guys go through and winning that second one was really big. Last year we didn’t get the opportunity and with this class again their opportunity to compete for another one actually finishing up is a big deal. It’s three State Championships in their time in high school so we’re excited for them,” said Coach Smith.

Some of the upperclassmen on this team now have the extraordinary baseball resume that includes winning a State Title every year of their high school career.

“It’s a blessing to be part of the team that’s been able to win so much, because not many other high school athletes get that opportunity to be able to win three State Championships in the time they’re here. A lot of them don’t even get to win one so I’m really blessed,” said Caden Shirah.

“Last year, obviously cut short due to COVID, but we really wanted to come out here and win for the seniors who got their season cut short last year so it was definitely special,” said Justin Smith.

The Knights will lose several key seniors, however Coach Smith says there’s a lot of young players coming back that will take the field 2022.

“We’ve got a very strong Junior Varsity and middle school coming through, and the guys that are leaving, they’re leaving it in a really, good hands. They’ve set the tone, set the precedent, just like guys before them. So, we’re excited about what we’ve got over the next few years as well,” said Coach Smith.

Congratulations to our Newest Athletes of the Week and the 3-peat State Champions the Calvary Christian Knights Baseball team.





