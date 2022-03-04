Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Over the last few years the Calvary Christian Knights have put up some good numbers, but never before have the Knights won a State Championship. The team which was in the semifinals for the third time in four years came up a little short against Valor High School in the GAPPS Final Four.



“These guys came together, fought through adversity. It was a really great season. At first, it didn’t seem like we were going to be able to make it where we made it, so it was a great season for these guys,” said head coach Kevin Williams.



The players echoed those sentiments. They wanted to win the first GAPPS State Basketball Championship in program history, but are satisfied that they gave it all this season.

“We started out 1 and 6, but we came together through tournaments and we came together, played hard and then we finally got our groove at the end of the season,” said Senior point guard Alan Dowdell.

“We played good, really played our heart out and we came up short,” said Junior forward Jaydon Mason.

“It was probably like a movie, our team started off 1 and 6, our team got right, we all got together, got our chemistry better, evolved as a team and we made it as far as we could,” said Senior forward Frank Wilcox.



Although the team came up a little short, but as you can see the team is already back in the gym preparing for next season.



“We’re back in the lab now doing a little bit of shooting, getting ready to prepare for next season, summer league, so we’re exciting about going on a journey again and getting back to where we made it to this year,” said Williams.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL News 3 Athletes of the Week the Calvary Christian Boys Basketball team.