Athletes of the Week: Calvary Christian Football

The Calvary Christian Knights are used to success. So it didn’t bode well when this year’s team got off to a slow start. The Knights have turned things around and look forward to this Friday’s first round playoff game.

“Last week was a big win for us. It clinched home field advantage, only four teams made the playoffs. There is only two rounds for the State Championship this year and hopefully both games will be played at Calvary Knights Stadium,” said Head Coach Brian Osborne.

Meanwhile the players were slow to adjust to a new system, but they fell back on an old motivator, teamwork and family.

“As a team we decided it was time for us to come together and step up and get better. The only way to get better was to come closer as team,” said senior Tight End Jax Dyer.

“I’m very proud to be part of this team. We love each other to death, and I’m very proud every time we step on the field,” said senior Running Back and Middle Linebacker Ethan Williamson.

“Well it was a rocky start at first when we went 0-3. The baseball players helped us out and we just put together our chemistry,” said senior Running Back and Safety Elijah Chestnut.

“I think a lot of the guys are starting to pick it up and starting to work as a team more. We understand things a lot better,” said senior Quarterback Jesse Donohoe.



At this point in the season come the playoffs. The coaches are telling the players that right now you can not afford to have a let down.

“This Friday night Community Christian plays Skipstone and we play the loser of that game,” said Coach Osborne.



Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Calvary Christian Knights.