Athletes of the Week: Calvary Christian Knights

COLUMBUS, Ga — Success hasn’t always been synonymous with the Calvary Christian baseball program. Before the arrival of current head coach Steve Smith, the team didn’t have a single winning season in over 10 years.

Coach Smith did a tremendous job preparing his players, by helping them develop an impressive work ethic and bringing the team closer together as a team. The Knight’s baseball program recently captured it’s fourth straight regional championship.

The goal of the players is to aim for history by winning a championship. The Knights postseason is scheduled to begin today at 2 p.m. We wish them the best and are proud to honor them as our Athletes of the Week.

