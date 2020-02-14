Athletes of the Week: Carver Girls Basketball

Keeping this latest version of the Carver Lady Tigers basketball team focused has been the job of veteran coach Anson Hundley. Not only did the team play in one of the toughest regions in the state, Coach Hundley also scheduled some very competitive non region games.

We were challenged early and I think it helped us on the back end of the season. Carver Girls Head Basketball Coach Anson Hundley

This Saturday inside Richard Mahone Gymnasium on Warren Beaulah Court, the Lady Tigers will began their hunt for a second straight State Championship. Now that’s good news because when the Lady Tigers have played at home they haven’t lost but one game in two years.

We want another ring, so we’re in the gym working hard everyday for another one. Carver Senior Olivia Cochran

The Lady Tigers will open the 4A Playoffs Saturday afternoon against Thomson.