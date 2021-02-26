 

 

Athletes of the Week: Carver Lady Tigers Basketball

Athletes of the week

The Carver Lady Tiger were on a mission this season, and this season they captured their 5th conseuctive Region 2-4A Champioship. Head Coach Anson Hundley explains why the Troup County win meant so much to this team.


“At the end of the day we just tried to make sure that we got the win. Troup County knocked us out of the Final Four so it was definitely a big game for us,” said Coach Hundley
The Carver players say the victory was sweet, but it was Coach Hundley who put together the perfect game plan.

“He told us to drive. He didn’t want us to shoot the ball. So get them in foul trouble early and get their main key players out of the game. So that’s what we did,” said senior D’Miya Beacham.
Other players are happy to bring another Region Title but beating Troup County for the crown made the victory extra special

“I just felt like that we really deserve it. Like the work that we put in all the time and effort and energy that we put into basketball. Nobody deserved that more than us. It was really like payback for last year in the Final Four,” said senior center Enyshaun Jones.


“That was a great feeling because I know they beat us in the Final Four so it was just a good feeling to you know beat them again,” said senior and Clemson Tiger Commit Kionna Gaines.

Now winning 5 straight Region Championships is an amazing accomplishment. These young ladies know that when they step on the court, representing Carver, it’s all about hard work and dedication.

“On the court, we have to work extremely hard but we also stressed to them that they need to get that work. Doing what they’re supposed to do in the classroom. All three seniors should be able to sign a scholarship and go on. That’s because they’re doing what their supposed to in the classroom as well,” said Hundley.


Coming up next the Carver Lady Tigers will host Westside Macon in the GHSA Sweet 16.
“Again we’re just going to take it one game at a time. Make sure that whatever plan we need to have together for the next team,” said Hundley.

Congratulations to the Carver Lady Tigers our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week.

