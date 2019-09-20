Athletes Of The Week: Carver Tigers

Carver’s sophomore quarterback D.J. Riles and the Tigers offense took a lot of they mystery out of their battle with Hardaway early in the game by striking for a 75 yard touchdown bomb from Riles to Ja’Cyais Credle for the score on their first drive. Riles said at practice this week that the coaches have been thinking about that play all season long.

“We were thinking about that play ever since the Spencer game. I always want to come out and score on the first play. Set the tone for the game,” said Riles.

The Carver signal caller said the goal for the team is simple.

“Win the Region and win State,” said Riles.

The Tigers still have several tough games left. This week they hit the road to take on the Dougherty County Trojans in Albany. That’s a program that Carver head coach Corey Joyner is very familiar with because it was his previous school. While the Trojans don’t have an impressive overall record, the theme at practice this week from team leaders is to go hard.

“Never no days off. We have to come out here and practice. Do everything well, run through it fast and keep it up. We can’t take days off, because if we do that in practice then we do it in the game. Just 100% at practice,” said senior linebacker Jailen Williams





