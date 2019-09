COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Carver Tigers boys basketball team is currently the #5 ranked 4A team in the state. Under the direction of Head Coach Warren Beaulah, the team has picked up several big wins early on in the season. They’ve also made impressive showings in the Bear Brawl Tournament in Warner Robins and the Shaw Christmas basketball tournament.

The Tigers head over to Columbus high this Friday for a big region battle against the Blue Devils.

WRBL is proud to honor our new Athletes of the Week!