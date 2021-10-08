Athletes of the Week: Carver Tigers Football

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Carver Tigers were all about business last Friday night in their battle against undefeated LaGrange. Especially quarterback D.J. Riles, who scored on a long run on Carver’s first series. Head coach Corey Joyner was happy his team got off to a good start.



“It was a great win, a great team that we played. We were able to pile up some points in the first half. But we were kind of disappointed how we came out of the second half and didn’t finish the game off,” said Joyner.



Meanwhile Tigers running back Jaiden Credle was running wild gaining over 200 yards in the victory. His success was thanks in large part some huge holes created by senior tackle Elijah Pritchett.



“Mainly I feel like we just had the better mindset. Every play was a new play. We came out dark with each play,” said Pritchett.



“My line the did a great job. I rushed for two touchdowns, 260 yards. You can’t get better than that,” said Credle.



The Carver Tigers aren’t in relax mode just yet. They’ve got several more important games this season. Including one on October 15th against the Troup County Tigers.



“That’s what we’re doing now, preparing to get ready for Troup County because they’re going to be a tough opponent. Anytime you have to play them in LaGrange, with the crowd behind, it’s going to be a big-time region game and it should be the game that decides the Region Championship. It’s going to be a big-time game,” said Joyner.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL Athletes of the Week the Carver Tigers football team!