Athletes of the Week: Carver Tigers football

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Carver High Tigers football team has exhibited a “never say die” attitude this season en route to their championship matchup against Benedictine. Take last Friday night’s semifinal round showdown against Cedartown for instance. Just when it seemed like Coach Corey Joyner’s team was done for the season, the Tigers found a way to win.



“Being down by almost 10 points. Being down by two scores that was kind of new to us. I like the way our team fought and showed the resiliency not to give up, not to quit. We showed some character. We showed some character out there and that was very exciting for me,” said Joyner.

When did coach Joyner and his staff know that this year’s group would be special?

“We knew it coming in. We knew it coming in because a lot of these guys have played since their sophomore year. This is their 3rd year playing with us. Some of them have gotten playing time in their freshman year. So we knew coming that this was a special team that we had. I think that even before we took the job, I had already said we were going to be in this position. Before I took the job,” said Joyner.

The Tigers final opponent is even tougher. This Friday for the Class 4A State Championship Carver takes on the Benedictine Cadets from Savannah, Georgia. The Cadets starting quarterback Holden Geriner, who is committed to Auburn, has impressed the Tigers coaching staff.

“They have a quarterback that’s outstanding. He really runs their offense. They jump from a spread offense to an option offense. So being able to be diverse like they are it’s going to be tough for us. It’s going to be a tough game,” said Joyner.



Congratulations and good luck to our newest Athletes of the Week the Carver Tigers.

Carver and Benedictine’s championship game will kick off at 3:30 pm Eastern at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.