Athletes of the Week: Carver Tigers Football

At one point this season, the Carver Tigers football team was averaging over 50-points a game. Last Friday night in a big region clash the LaGrange Grangers found out that the Tigers can also play defense. Carver Head Coach Corey Joyner was pleased with how his team played on both sides of the ball in the big win.

“It was a complete game. It started off rocky at first but we definitely wanted to stop them. There were 12 penalties in the first quarter. So, we were shooting ourselves in the foot. That second half we made some adjustments offensively and played better defense. We scored 30 straight points,” said Coach Joyner.

The players followed the game plan in route to a very important region 2-AAAA victory. They also gave credit to the Tigers stifling defense which shutout the Grangers in the second half.

“That’s our strong unit. They had our backs and we their backs,” said Quarterback Devin “DJ” Riles.

“It was a team game. When we needed offense we got offense and when we needed defense they came in and played hard and physical,” said Linebacker and Safety Michael Merriweather.

Coach Joyner says it’s important for the Tigers to keep the same enthusiasm they’ve had all season long. As they get set to take on their next region opponent the Jordan Red Jackets.

“We always try to take our opponents seriously. Jordan is one of those teams that had to move up to play 4-A football. So, we’re trying to get ready for the playoffs. They have a good team, a good running back and a quarterback who can throw so we have our work cut out for us,” said Coach Joyner.

The Carver vs Jordan match up has an early kickoff, 5:00 PM Eastern time at Kinnett Stadium.

Congratulations to our newest You Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Carver Tigers football team.

