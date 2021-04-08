Athletes of the Week: Central Baseball

Columbus, Ga -The Troup County Tigers baseball team really didn't know what to expect this season with new head coach Tanner Glisson. Coach Glisson has made his mark as the Tigers very successful head football coach.Ahead of their recent region game against Shaw High School, the Tigers manager explains what makes this team so successful on the diamond.

"You know coming in doing football all these years at Troup this is my first year doing baseball. Didn't really know what to expect. These guys are just hungry. They like each other. They work really, really hard. They play good baseball. You know we can throw strikes. We can field the baseball. So that keeps us in most games. We've been lucky to win a few that probably otherwise we would not have done. So it's really a good team that's gelling at the right time. Everybody is on the same page," said Coach Glisson.