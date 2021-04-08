Central Head Baseball coach A.J. Kehoe says he has very little to complain about as it relates to this year’s team. Kehoe says so far this year’s group has been special.
“It’s been fantastic season. Not only our success has permitted that but really just a terrific bunch of guys. We really have a ton of support from our administration, and our school system in general. We’ve got great kids. Our guys have really come together. There’s a ton of synergy. We have great internal leadership. They’re just a fun bunch to coach,” said Kehoe.
The team’s success this season has been due to some great pitching and timely hitting.
“I think the difference in this year’s club maybe compared to last year or the year before is just the depth in our lineup. You konw we really feel like we’re sending in 9 guys to the plate that give you a chance that can hit. That are athletic and run. Put pressure on them and it’s been fun to watch,” said Kehoe.
The Red Devils have to prepare for the toughest stretch of the season heading into the post season. Kehoe says his guys have to come to play every day.
“It’s really important for them to stay process oriented and really think about the things we’re trying to accomplish on a daily basis. That preparation will hopefully prepare them and allow them to play at a really high level,” said Kehoe.
Congratulations to our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Central Red Devils Baseball team.
Athletes of the Week: Central Baseball
