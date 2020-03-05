Athletes Of The Week: Central Boys Track Team

Phenix City, Al – The Central High Red Devils track, under the guidance of veteran coach Charles Fortune, has always been highly competitive. This year’s group is getting the job done especially the boys who recently captured the Columbus Relays.

“Overall I think we performed real well as a unit. That’s what it’s going to take if we’re going to do well at the State Meet. So we’re very excited about this start and we feel like if we keep working hard everything will be good for us,” said head coach Charles Fortune.





This year’s team has been led by several good athletes including junior Antonio Crisco, winner of the 300 meter and 400 meter dash, and senior Quandeveous Gilliam, winner of the 300 meter hurdles.

“We’re expecting a winning season. We’re a little team and we want to surprise everyone. We’re out here to win and to run,” said Gilliam.



“I think as a team we’re doing better and better than we did last year. That we can do really good things if we put our mind to it,” said Crisco.



Coach Fortune has led the Red Devils for 42 years, and he believes this could be one of the better teams he’s had. Still there’s a lot of work left for this edition of the Red Devils to accomplish. The grind continues in the Auburn Early Bird Track Meet this weekend.

“Opelika will be there probably which is one of the power houses in 6A. Auburn is always good, and Smiths Station will be there. Our section is one of the top sections in the state,” said Fortune.



As the team continues to seek their “fortune”, WRBL Sports wishes the Red Devils good luck and congratulations to our newest Cody Road Trophies and Jewelers PrepZone Athletes Of The Week.