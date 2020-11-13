Athletes of the Week: Central Football

There is no doubt that the Central High Red Devils have had an up and down season. The Devils, who defeated Fairhope 49-21 in the first round of the AHSAA State Playoffs, may be peaking at just the right time.

“We had a few mistakes, but I’m very pleased with how we played. We won so we survived another weeok. We got a few things to clean up, but overall a very good game,” said Central Head Coach Patrick Nix.

The players agree that the team is finally coming together.

“We played a really good game. I think both sides of the ball came together and played as one. You see the outcome, as long as we do that the State Championship is ours,” said Senior running back Zion Morris.

“We were just more focused offensively and defensively,” said senior Linebacker Jaylin Robinson.

The Central defense has one mantra for this week’s playoff game

“Shut out. That’s it shut out,” said Robinson.

Now the Red Devils are not taking any time off because they know the further they go in the playoffs the tougher the teams are in fact the Devils second round opponent has only one loss

“We play Theodore down in Mobile. It’ll be a physical game, a good game. Hopefully the weather will cooperate. There are only eight teams left. We’re lukcy to be playing a good football team,” said Coach Nix.

Congratulations to our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week The Central Red Devils Football team.