Athletes of the Week: Central Girls Basketball

Phenix City, Al (WRBL) – One of the reasons the Central Lady Red Devils are our Athletes of the Week is because of their outstanding defensive performance in a big 52-39 area win over the Auburn High Lady Tigers.



“We played a very smart game. We did the things that we needed to do. We took away their transition game. We also cut down on letting them drive,” said head coach Carolyn Wright.



The Lady Red Devils were intense in the game against Auburn with Janiya Upshaw providing 16 points and 4 rebounds. Followed by Jabria Lindsey with 13 points and 3 rebounds. Destiny Johnson hit the boards for 10 rebounds, while Morgan Ficklin added 5 points and 5 rebounds.

“As a senior on this team, I’m very proud of how far my team has come. I just hope that we get far in the playoffs and we can win a championship this year,” said senior Jayla Mckissic

Playing like Auburn is tough, but as coach Wright notes it gets her team ready for the upcoming sectional and regional tournament.

“We have an opportunity to go to regional if we win the first game, and that game will be played here against Smiths Station on February 8th. Then if we win that game then we would move on and play Auburn,” said Wright.



As the regular season comes to a close we say good luck to the Central Lady Red Devils. The new WRBL Athletes of the Week.