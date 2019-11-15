Athletes Of The Week Central Red Devils

The Central Red Devils ran over the Fairhope Pirates in the 1st round of the AHSAA Playoffs. A large part of their success was putting up 21 points in the 1st quarter.

“Last we was a great start. We need to get out this week to another fast start and try and get on the board quick. Try to get some turnovers in the ball game. Maybe force them to change their game plan and come from behind,” said Head Coach Jamey DuBose.

The Devils are working hard at practice for their 2nd round opponent the Prattville Lions that present a new set of challenges.

“It’s always tough playing someone the second time. Of course, if you beat them the first time it makes it even tougher. They’re going to come in angry. They’re going to come in here with revenge. They’re doing the same thing that we’re trying to do and that’s get to the next round, be 1-0 after Friday night. That’s what everybody is trying to do. We have to figure out a way to do it. If we can get it done then we’ll go one more week. It will give us a chance to play for the South Championship,” said DuBose.

It will be a chilly night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium but coach DuBose promises it will be an electric atmosphere on Friday night.

“It may be cool again this week. It’s football weather and we need everybody to come out and support the city. These guys are really performing well,” said DuBose.



Congratulations to our new Cody Road Trophies and Jewelers PrepZone Athletes of the Week the Central Red Devils football team.