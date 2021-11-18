Athletes of the Week: Central Red Devils

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Central High Red Devils are seizing the moment, and last week they wrote their names into the history books. Last Friday night, the Devils rang up a record 77 points in defeating Theodore High School 77-41. Head coach Patrick Nix says he wasn’t surprised at how well his team played last Friday night. According to him the Devils have played balanced football all season long.



“We’re very good on special teams. We’re very good on offense. We’re very good on defense. We have a lot of talent, but a lot of just really good football players. A lot of guys that believe in each other, love each other and playing and having fun. So because of that good things happen,” said Coach Nix.

Meanwhile Red Devils quarterback Caleb Nix says the team is pumped up and ready to go.

“We’re really excited. I really believe the four best teams are still playing so the mood has been great. We’ve had a great week of practice. We’re just excited to go out there and play,” said Nix.

The Devils will put it all on the line against Auburn High this Friday night for a spot in the AHSAA Class 7A Championship game.

“They know us and we know them. It’s the bottom line. We’re very familiar with each other as far as coaching styles. The players know each other from playing each other multiple times. The best teams rise to the top. In general that’s what happened with Auburn and Central. You know each year these teams rise to the top and have a chance to play each other twice. In order to make it to the State Championship,” said Coach Nix.



Congratulations to the newest WRBL News 3 Athletes of the Week the Central High Red Devils football team.