Athletes Of The Week: Central Talbotton

In the mid 1908’s the Central Talbotton Girls Basketball team was one of the most dominant in the State. The Lady Hawks completed a 3-peat of state crowns winning it all in 1984, 1985 and 1986. Now under the watchful eye of head coach Calvin Epps, a 41-year coaching veteran, this year’s squad may have the talent to win it all.



“They just all want to do their job. Do what they need to do to make it work,” said Coach Epps.

Players like Ty’shemia Bunkley, Shakemia Marshall and Benyla Sparks feel they have the chemistry to go all the way.

“We have a lot of talent. We can do it. We just have to keep out mind to it,” said junior guard Bunkley.



“We work hard every day and we hope to bring it home,” said senior forward Shakemia Marshall.



“I hope that we end it with a Region Championship and a State Championship,” said junior post player Benyla Sparks.

These young ladies are on a mission after being knocked out of the State Tournament. Last season this squad made it to the Elitle 8. Their hopes are high this year because they have all of their starting 5 players from last season.





“We were few in numbers and didn’t have a deep bench. That held us down then. This year we have a few more so we can go a little deeper,” said coach Epps.

However the next stop for the Lady Hawks is the Region Tournament in Dooly County.



“We’ll be playing Friday down in Dooly County. We’ll play winners of the the 3rd place game up in Greenville on Thursday night,” said coach Epps.

Congratulations to our Cody Road Trophies and Jewelers PrepZone Athletes of the Week the Central Talbotton Lady Hawks!