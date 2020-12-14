Athletes Of The Week: Chambers Academy Rebels

The Chambers Academy Rebels saved their best for last in holding off the Escambia Cougars 36-34 to win their 2nd State Title in the last 3 years. Rebels quarterback Payton Allen said the team couldn’t ask for anything better. His dad Jason Allen, who just happens to be his head coach, agreed and said it was all about community.

“Our town showed up in a big way to support our kids and our kids showed up in a big way to support our town. It was just a surreal day for our community and our school. You know I think we established ourselves as a dominant football program in this state. Friday was the culmination of a lot of hard work,” said Coach Allen.

Coach Allen says the foundation of this football program has been building for years.

“This was our 6th state championship game in a row to be part of. You know we’ve had some hard luck in some games. We had some bitter losses, some bitter pills to swallow. But Friday was a sweet ending in a way to really make some of those bitter pills go away. The sun will shine a little bit brighter this week,” said Coach Allen.

When you just look at the Rebels’ helmets it’s easy to see they’ve been in some tough battles. What does the future hold for Chambers Academy football?

“We lost a really great senior class that were leaders in our program for a long time. It’s a great wonderful day for them to celebrate and I was just proud that I got to be their coach,” said Coach Allen.

Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the State Champion Chambers Academy Rebels.