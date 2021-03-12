Athletes of the Week: Chattahoochee County Boys Basketball

The Chattahoochee County High School Boys basketball team surprised a lot of folks this season advancing to the Final Four. Head coach Demaris Keeyon Battle says this group came together off and on the court.



“They locked in early. I stressed chemistry, because we have a great football team here. So I didn’t get a lot of them until after Thanksgiving. So I knew that if we could develop their chemistry and that brotherhood early than anything was possible,” said Coach Battle.



Coach Battle says the team had to deal with COVID protocols which sometimes worked to their advantage.



“Because of COVID. COVID is a bad thing we were able to host all the home games up until the Final Four. So it electrified the crowd and the community,” said Coach Battle.



Coach Battle, who was just named the Region 5-1A Coach of the Year, says his players are already looking forward to next season. The goal for the new season is winning a State Championship.

“So I have 10 returning out of 14. They’re ready to gel right now and they texted me yesterday. It’s kind of bitter because we were one game away from State, but get used to seeing us in the playoffs. So get ready,” said Coach Battle.



Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Chattahoochee County High School Boys Basketball team