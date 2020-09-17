Athletes of the Week: Chattahoochee County Football

The Chattahoochee County Panthers football team is riding high heading into an off week. Last Friday night the Panthers stunned the Shaw Raiders 23-13 which was a definite shot in the arm says head coach Pierre Coffey. He says the whole team played extremely well.

“It was a total team effort. They played together well it’s been paying off so far here in the last 2 weeks of the season,” said Coach Coffey.

Coffey says his squad must now prepare for another undefeated team St. Anne Pacelli Vikings, and team leader senior Carlos Dunovant agrees and says the team has to continue to show up.



“I’m really proud of my team. We’ve been playing pretty good especially the last two games. We need to keep up what we’re doing,” said Dunovant.

Now the Panthers are not resting on their laurels, they still have a lot of tough games remaining this season.

“Our region is a tough region. Every year Marion County is right there playing for a State Championship. Manchester is tough and so is Schely County. So we’ve got a really tough schedule,” said Coach Coffey.

The Panthers meanwhile await their next tough game September 25th at home against the undefeated Pacelli Vikings. Until then congratulations to our newest Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week, the Chattahoochee County Panthers.