Athletes of the Week: Chattahoochee Valley Community College Men’s Basketball

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley Community College Pirates sit at the top of the Southern Division of the Alabama Community College Conference standings with an 18-7 overall record. The Pirates latest victim was L.B. Wallace in a game where the Pirates got balanced scoring.



“It’s a good thing. It’s a tough, tough conference. We lost a lot of kids off last year’s team. We finished 19-3. We graduated four sophomores, actually six sophomores. Only returned 3 guys this year. So, I have a bunch of freshmen this year. They’ve done a great job performing on and off the court,” said CVCC Athletic Director and men’s basketball head coach Ben Hicks.

The Pirates put in a lot of work in the off season, and they’re playing even better than Coach Hicks expected.

“One thing that I can say about our guys is they’ve bought into the system. They believe in our coaches.

They’ve done a great job preparing for each game. In the film section, scouting report and they perform on the court,” said Hicks.



The Pirates are currently gearing up for their next game, which is an important conference road game against Wallace Selma.



“Last year they beat us twice. It was the last games of the season too. They captured the South Division Championship. This year we beat them by one. Just a tough match up. We’re identical, we run the same system. The that’s going to make the most plays and the least mistakes is going to win the basketball game,” said Hicks.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL Athletes of the Week the CVCC Men’s Basketball team!