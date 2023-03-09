Valley, AL (WRBL) – The Valley Rams called this season “The Last Ride”. When the dust settled their destination was an undefeated season. Valley High School won every game on their schedule including the Class 5A State Championship game. It was a storybook ending for the Rams program.



“It means the world to me. Starting off in June the first we had this vision that we can win the state title, and for it to come true it’s amazing,” said head coach Marshon Harper.



“At first I really couldn’t feel it for real. Like dang we just won, but now I feel it like a lot more. I know that I won a State Championship,” said senior point guard Jamarious Martin.



“Man it didn’t feel real at the time. When we got in the locker room and celebrate with my team and my coaches. To see my coaches smile it made me feel good man,” said senior guard and forward Denali Dooley.



This journey to the Class 5A State Championship was not an easy one. As the Rams kept winning game after game, the target on their back kept getting bigger.



“Each game they played their best game against us. So we just had to take it quarter by quarter and one game at a time,” said Dooley.



This was also the last season for Valley High School basketball. Eventually Valley High School will close it’s doors, and merge with LaFayette High School to form a new school with a new name. So for this program to win a State Title in Valley’s last year was so special.



“Man it means a lot. The team that we just did it with like I love them a lot. I hope to pass down to them. Whatever happens to Valley High School I just hope they be great in whatever they do,” said Martin.



“Just think about it, it was a story book ending. If the school is going to close why not go out on top? Why not win the State Title? And this team accomplished that,” said Coach Harper.



Congratulations to this week’s Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Valley Rams Boys Basketball Team.