Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus High Blue Devils Boys Soccer team went undefeated in the regular season last year. The expectations were high once again this year. The Blue Devils have met their high standard with an 8-0 overall record so far this season.



“It’s super exciting to see that we are able to fill in those gaps, and in a way really kind of exceed the expectations they put on us earlier in this season. Maybe to struggle against strong teams but at the end of the day they’ve shown strong character, and they’ve shown that they have the talent,” said head coach Reyvid Torres.



This winning is also impressive when you break it down by the numbers. The Blue Devils have scored a total of 44 goals in these 8 games. The Columbus High defense is also impressive since they’ve only conceeded two goals. The team says their key to success in their incredible team chemistry.

“It’s actually phenomenal. We have great chemistry. We’re together all the time on and off the field as well. We all like to hangout as a group. It’s a great team to be a part of,” said junior center and defensive midfielder Jacob Entlich.

“I have Jayce in center back. Ty and the seniors. I mean chemistry is great. I mean we play with each other younger and up. I had to play up with them. I mean the chemistry is amazing around the team,” said sophomore goalie Ryan Collins.



Now last season the Blue Devils completed a perfect regular season, but eventually Columbus lost in the GHSA semi-finals. For this year’s team, which ranks as the third best team in Georgia no matter the classification, that loss still stings. It also motivates these Blue Devils to chase down their ultimate goal.



“It was terrible seeing the seniors last year walk off the field with that loss at the end. It makes me want to push harder to win this State Championship, this being my senior year,” said senior center back Jayce Cecalupo.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week, the Columbus High School Boys Soccer team.