COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On this day we found the Columbus High Blue Devil soccer team practicing inside the school gymnasium due to inclement weather. But that didn’t dampen the soccer Devils’ spirit at all. That’s because right now the Blue Devils are the top Quad-A boys soccer team in the state and are even making some noise on the national circuit.

The boys have started off really strong. Everything that we work on in practice they implement in games. Not every game is perfect, so even though our record is really good right now, there’s always things to work on and we work on those things, they respond, and then they apply, and so it’s a cycle. I’m really proud of them for doing what they’re doing this season. Reyvid Torres, Columbus High Boys Soccer Head Coach



The players meanwhile have played outstanding soccer and gives credit for their success to their coach.

We’ve been practicing a lot, we’ve never started undefeated through the first seven games that I’ve been here, so it’s going really good this season so far. Michael Wood

It’s honestly about the unity and brotherhood that we’ve formed. We all fight for each other every day at practice, every day in training, we fight for coach, we fight for everyone at the school, we have jerseys made at the school that are for everyone, and so it’s just that unity that brings us all together. Dante Johnson

Our goal this season, at the end of the season is just to win the whole thing. I think we’ve got the team to do it, we’re currently ranked #1 in 4A, so it sounds like we’re doing things right, so we’ll just keep doing that. Reyvid Torres, Columbus High Boys Soccer Head Coach

And so we say good luck and congratulations to the red hot Columbus High Blue Devil soccer team your latest WRBL PrepZone Athletes of the Week.