Athletes of the Week: Columbus High Wrestling

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus High Blue Devil wrestling team certainly put in the work this season en route to a 15-2 record. Did we also mention that the team was also undefeated in region competition?

“We were able to win the last three matches of the dual and it helped us to finish third place. I’m extremely proud to be their coach and how hard they work in both the wrestling room and in matches,” said Columbus High Wrestling Coach Namu Keys.



Coach Keys received an outstanding effort from all of his wrestlers including Jonathan McDaniel and freshman Mason Persons.



“We got tons of good wrestlers and just placing high at national tournaments is huge for the team,” said Persons.



“We’re having a great season, we’re competing a lot, accomplishing a lot of good goals as a team, working hard every day at practice,” said McDaniel.



Head Coach Keys says the secret to their success has been simple, it’s been hard work and dedication.

“They never quit on me and that was most important that you don’t quit, that you persevere and that you keep going,” said Keys.



The season is not quite over as the team now prepares for individual competition.



“We wrestle this weekend on Saturday, for regional or area traditional tournament, and the top four from that go to the sectional tournament, and the top six out of sectionals go to state to try to win a state title,” said Keys.



Congratulations to the Columbus High Wrestling team and our latest WRBL Athletes of the Week.